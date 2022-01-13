UrduPoint.com

Putin Informs Bennett About Russia's Security Proposals - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about Russia's proposals on security guarantees and work on this issue with NATO and the United States during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said

"In particular, at the request of Naftali Bennett, the president of Russia informed him on the merits of the initiative on the development of legally formalized agreements guaranteeing the security of Russia, and the work being carried out in this regard with the United States and its NATO allies," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also told Bennett about Russia's approaches to the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, the Kremlin added.

"Various aspects of Russian-Israeli cooperation in the Syrian direction, the problems of the middle East settlement, the situation around the Iranian nuclear program were touched upon," the Kremlin said.

