Putin Informs Lukashenko About Referendums in Donbas, Russia-Controlled Regions - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, detailed information about the referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"I cannot speak for the Belarusian president. I can just tell you that the Russian president has informed (Lukashenko) in detail about how the referendums were held, about the mood in these territories," Peskov said when asked how Lukashenko had reacted to the idea of the territories' accession to Russia.