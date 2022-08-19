UrduPoint.com

Putin Informs Macron About Implementation Of Grain Deal - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Putin Informs Macron About Implementation of Grain Deal - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macorn, about the implementation of the grain deal signed in late July in Istanbul, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The president of Russia informed about the implementation of the 'package' deal signed on July 22 in Istanbul on the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and the export of Russian food products and fertilizers to world markets," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin Istanbul July Market From

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan talks about religious harmony

Armeena Khan talks about religious harmony

57 minutes ago
 Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's conditio ..

Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's condition

1 hour ago
 Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Crick ..

Pakistan secures third spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

1 hour ago
 OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

OPPO’s new era of Leadership in Image Technology

1 hour ago
 5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fa ..

5-Day hands-on training course on ‘Frozen and Fat Rich Dairy Products’ concl ..

2 hours ago
 SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.