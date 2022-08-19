Putin Informs Macron About Implementation of Grain Deal - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macorn, about the implementation of the grain deal signed in late July in Istanbul, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The president of Russia informed about the implementation of the 'package' deal signed on July 22 in Istanbul on the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and the export of Russian food products and fertilizers to world markets," the Kremlin said in a statement.