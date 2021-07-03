Putin Informs Macron About Results of US-Russia Summit in Geneva - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday informed his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, during a phone conversation about the results of the US-Russia summit held in Geneva, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday informed his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, during a phone conversation about the results of the US-Russia summit held in Geneva, the Kremlin said.

Putin held a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Switzerland in mid-June.

"In connection with the interest shown by Emmanuel Macron, Vladimir Putin spoke about the main results of the Russian-US summit meeting held on June 16 in Geneva," the Kremlin said in a statement.