UrduPoint.com

Putin Informs Macron About Russia-US Security Guarantees' Issue - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:18 PM

Putin Informs Macron About Russia-US Security Guarantees' Issue - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed French President Emmanuel Macron about efforts related to security guarantees between Russia and the United States during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin informed French President Emmanuel Macron about efforts related to security guarantees between Russia and the United States during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"In this context, priority attention is paid to the draft treaty between Russia and the United States on security guarantees and the agreement on security measures for Russia and NATO member states, which were sent to the relevant sides, including the French side, and then published. Vladimir Putin informed about the work carried out by Russian diplomacy on this issue," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Vladimir Putin United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Putin Raises Restrictions on RT in France During C ..

Putin Raises Restrictions on RT in France During Conversation With Macron - Krem ..

24 seconds ago
 Forests great source to maintain natural resources ..

Forests great source to maintain natural resources: Dostain

25 seconds ago
 Nilofar Bakhtiar grieved over demise of Amir Dogar ..

Nilofar Bakhtiar grieved over demise of Amir Dogar's mother

26 seconds ago
 Thousands of citizens attend funeral of mother of ..

Thousands of citizens attend funeral of mother of Aamir Dogar

28 seconds ago
 X-mass preparation at its peak in twin cities

X-mass preparation at its peak in twin cities

3 minutes ago
 143 villages' computerized land record available o ..

143 villages' computerized land record available on SDC

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.