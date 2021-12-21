Putin Informs Macron About Russia-US Security Guarantees' Issue - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed French President Emmanuel Macron about efforts related to security guarantees between Russia and the United States during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin informed French President Emmanuel Macron about efforts related to security guarantees between Russia and the United States during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

"In this context, priority attention is paid to the draft treaty between Russia and the United States on security guarantees and the agreement on security measures for Russia and NATO member states, which were sent to the relevant sides, including the French side, and then published. Vladimir Putin informed about the work carried out by Russian diplomacy on this issue," the Kremlin said in a statement.