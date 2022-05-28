Putin Informs Macron, Scholz of Dangers of Pumping Western Weapons Into Ukraine - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the dangers that the ongoing pumping of Western weapons into Ukraine poses to international security, warning the two leaders of a possible destabilization, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"The Russian president paid particular attention to the dangerous nature of the ongoing pumping of Western weapons into Ukraine, warning, in this regard, of the risks of further destabilization of the situation and the exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis," the Kremlin said.