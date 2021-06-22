UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Informs Merkel About Results Of Russia-US Summit - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:18 PM

Putin Informs Merkel About Results of Russia-US Summit - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday informed German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a phone conversation about the results of the Russia-US summit, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday informed German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a phone conversation about the results of the Russia-US summit, the Kremlin said.

Putin met with US President Joe Biden on June 16 in Geneva.

"At the request of the Federal chancellor, the Russian president informed about the main results of the Russian-US summit in Geneva on June 16," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Merkel also agreed on further personal contacts.

Related Topics

Russia German Vladimir Putin Geneva Angela Merkel June

Recent Stories

Tajikistan, Pakistan need to strengthen bilateral ..

22 seconds ago

Journalists stage walkout from NA gallery

24 seconds ago

Students road safety ambassadors, DIG tells NH&MP ..

25 seconds ago

Bitcoin Price Drops Below $30,000 Following China' ..

26 seconds ago

Over 50% of EU's Population Received at Least One ..

8 minutes ago

Kiev Blocking Negotiations in Political Subgroup o ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.