Putin Informs Merkel About Results of Russia-US Summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday informed German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a phone conversation about the results of the Russia-US summit, the Kremlin said.

Putin met with US President Joe Biden on June 16 in Geneva.

"At the request of the Federal chancellor, the Russian president informed about the main results of the Russian-US summit in Geneva on June 16," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Merkel also agreed on further personal contacts.