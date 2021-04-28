MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a phone conversation on Wednesday, about Russia's decision to provide emergency humanitarian aid to India in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the South Asian country, the Kremlin said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vladimir Putin expressed his words of support to Narendra Modi in the difficult period of the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection and informed about the decision to provide India with emergency humanitarian aid," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Indian prime minister thanked the Russian president for Moscow's assistance to New Delhi.

According to Kremlin, Putin and Modi noted the high effectiveness of Sputnik V, a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, during the conversation.

"The leaders welcomed the registration in India of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and noted its high efficiency and safety. They expressed satisfaction that the Russian Direct Investment Fund reached an agreement with Indian companies to produce up to 850 million doses of Sputnik V. The production is planned to be launched in May of this year," the Kremlin said.

The sides also talked about the development of relations between the two countries.

"The issues of further development of relations of specially privileged strategic partnership between the two countries were discussed, including the schedule of contacts at various levels," the Kremlin said.