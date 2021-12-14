Putin Informs Niinisto About His Online Meeting With Biden - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday informed his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, about his recent online meeting with US President Joe Biden, the Kremlin said

"Vladimir Putin informed Sauli Niinisto about the results of talks with US President Joseph Biden via video link on December 7," the Kremlin said.

During the phone conversation with Niinisto, Putin stressed the need to launch negotiations with the United States and NATO "on security guarantees" for Russia, the Kremlin added.

In addition, the sides stressed the importance of further cooperation in the region, including in the Arctic.