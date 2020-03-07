UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Initiates Reform Of Russian Citizenship, Migration Rules - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 08:18 PM

Putin Initiates Reform of Russian Citizenship, Migration Rules - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered to launch the process of reforming Russia's migration and citizenship regulations, the Kremlin said on Saturday, adding that the administration expects a relevant report to be submitted by March 1, 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered to launch the process of reforming Russia's migration and citizenship regulations, the Kremlin said on Saturday, adding that the administration expects a relevant report to be submitted by March 1, 2021.

"Within the framework of the activity of the working group on implementing the State Migration Policy Concept of the Russian Federation through to 2025, the Russian president's administration is set to organize the work on reforming migration regimes and the Russian Institute of Citizenship on the basis of proposals prepared by the given working group," the Kremlin said.

Putin has approved a range of instructions regarding the implementation of the migration policy concept for 2019-2025 and appointed Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino as responsible for the initiative.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin March Citizenship

Recent Stories

Govt reviving film industry to portray Pakistan's ..

44 seconds ago

21 closed water supply, filtration plants to be re ..

8 minutes ago

10 gamblers held in police raid in Rawalpindi

8 minutes ago

Pope's Sunday Audience to Be Streamed Online Over ..

8 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts awards death sentence to o ..

11 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to eliminate gender discriminati ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.