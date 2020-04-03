UrduPoint.com
Putin Instructs Cabinet To Boost Production Of Protective Equipment, Disinfection Products

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:30 PM

Putin Instructs Cabinet to Boost Production of Protective Equipment, Disinfection Products

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to increase the production of personal protective equipment and disinfection products in the necessary volumes and create a reserve in the light of growing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a document published on the government's website on Friday.

"The Russian government [was instructed] to ensure ... the increase in production of personal protective equipment and disinfection means for the needs of medical, pharmaceutical and other organizations and to ensure supplies in the required volumes, as well as the formation of a reserve of these items for state and municipal needs.

[The president expects to receive] reports weekly," the document said.

The president also asked the cabinet to organize the creation of new COVID-19 testing systems as well as medicines to treat the disease.

According to the latest data from the Russian coronavirus response center, a total of 4,149 cases have been confirmed in the country so far with 34 fatalities.

On Thursday, the president said in a televised national address that the current non-working week for citizens would be prolonged until the end of April.

