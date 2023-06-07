UrduPoint.com

Putin Instructs EMERCOM To Provide Aid To Those In Flood Zone In Kherson Region - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 09:01 PM

Putin Instructs EMERCOM to Provide Aid to Those in Flood Zone in Kherson Region - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Emergency Situation Ministry (EMERCOM) to provide assistance to those in need in the flood zone of the Kherson Region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Emergency Situation Ministry (EMERCOM) to provide assistance to those in need in the flood zone of the Kherson Region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The upper part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) on the Dnirpo River was damaged by shelling overnight into Tuesday. The shelling did not completely destroy the plant's dam, but caused an uncontrollable outflow of water into towns downstream.

Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the shelling. Authorities in some of the affected areas have begun evacuating the population.

"Vladimir Putin instructed the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov to organize in the zone of flooding in the Kherson Region, caused by the sabotage of the Kiev regime at the Kakhovka HPP, a system of providing assistance to help the people and eliminate the consequences of this disaster," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Moscow Flood Water Russia Dam Vladimir Putin Kherson Kiev

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation ..

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation with Uzbekistan

7 minutes ago
 PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for post of ..

PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for post of PCB chairman

9 minutes ago
 Three shops sealed for selling LPG on higher rates ..

Three shops sealed for selling LPG on higher rates

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation restored

Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation restored

5 minutes ago
 IPRI holds seminar on 'Developments in Middle East ..

IPRI holds seminar on 'Developments in Middle East'

5 minutes ago
 US Dollar Position Does Not Represent Near-Term Ri ..

US Dollar Position Does Not Represent Near-Term Risk For Economy - US Treasury

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.