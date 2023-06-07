Putin Instructs EMERCOM to Provide Aid to Those in Flood Zone in Kherson Region - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Emergency Situation Ministry (EMERCOM) to provide assistance to those in need in the flood zone of the Kherson Region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Emergency Situation Ministry (EMERCOM) to provide assistance to those in need in the flood zone of the Kherson Region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The upper part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) on the Dnirpo River was damaged by shelling overnight into Tuesday. The shelling did not completely destroy the plant's dam, but caused an uncontrollable outflow of water into towns downstream.

Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the shelling. Authorities in some of the affected areas have begun evacuating the population.

"Vladimir Putin instructed the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov to organize in the zone of flooding in the Kherson Region, caused by the sabotage of the Kiev regime at the Kakhovka HPP, a system of providing assistance to help the people and eliminate the consequences of this disaster," Peskov said.