Putin Instructs Emergency Ministry to Send More Firefighters to Contain Yakutia Fires

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked Emergency Situations Minister Evgeniy Zinichev with dispatching more firefighting forces to put out the wildfires raging in the northeastern Siberia's Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the Kremlin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked Emergency Situations Minister Evgeniy Zinichev with dispatching more firefighting forces to put out the wildfires raging in the northeastern Siberia's Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Putin ordered minister Zinichev to boost forces involved in extinguishing fires in Yakutia," the statement read.

The president also instructed the Yakutia government to prepare suggestions on relief measures for those affected by the wildfires.

On Monday, the regional state of emergency was declared in Yakutia as fires threatened villages and enterprises.

Since June, wildfires have been raging in Siberian forests, producing a record amount of carbon emissions and affecting the air quality. Over 7.8 million hectares (19 million acres) of forests are now burning across Russia, according to officials. The Yakutia fires are largely blamed on climate change as well as on a 2007 decision to disband a Federal aviation network that spotted and combated wildfires.