MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had instructed Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to notify international organizations and partners in the OSCE Minsk Group about the situation with Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Sergei Viktorovich, I asked you to inform your partners, primarily the partners in the OSCE Minsk Group, the co-chairs, about how the situation on this issue is developing now, and contact international organizations. At what stage is this work?" Putin said at a meeting on resolving humanitarian issues in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, addressing Lavrov.

Russia has informed the United States and France about the agreements on Karabakh, Lavrov said.

Putin also instructed the Russian Foreign Ministry to continue informing the UN agencies, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the OSCE and UNESCO about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I express hope that the activities of the [interdepartmental humanitarian] center will receive comprehensive support from all these agencies," the Russian president added.