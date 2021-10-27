Putin Instructs Gazprom to Start Boosting Fill of UGS Facilities in Austria, Germany

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Gazprom to begin planned work to increase the volume of gas in European underground storage facilities after pumping gas into underground storage facilities in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Gazprom to begin planned work to increase the volume of gas in European underground storage facilities after pumping gas into underground storage facilities in Russia.

"Alexey Borisovich (Miller, Gazprom CEO,) I ask you, after you finish pumping gas into underground gas storage facilities in Russia by November 8, or on November 8, to start smooth and planned work to increase the volume of gas in your UGS facilities in Europe, in Austria and Germany," Putin said.

"This will make it possible to reliably, stably, rhythmically fulfill your contractual obligations to supply European partners with gas in the fall-winter period.

And among other things, it will certainly create a favorable situation, a more favorable situation in the energy market in Europe as a whole," the president added.

Gazprom plans to finish pumping gas into Russian underground storage facilities on November 8, Miller said.

"Achievement of the target indicator of 72.6 bllion (cubic meters of gas) by November 1, and on November 8, we will fully complete the injection," he said.