Putin Instructs Gov' to Determine Status of Donbas Militias Same as Russian Personnel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday instructed the Russian government and the defense ministry to determine the legal status of volunteers and Donbas militias as soon as possible and equate it to that of regular Russian military personnel.

"I have already given instructions to the government and the defense ministry to determine the legal status of volunteers in full and in the shortest possible time, as well as of combatants of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics units. It should be the same as that of regular personnel of the Russian army, including financial and medical support, as well as social guarantees," Putin said in a televised address.