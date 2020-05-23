UrduPoint.com
Putin Instructs Gov't Not To Apply Sanctions For Deviating From OPEC+ Oil Output Level

Putin Instructs Gov't Not to Apply Sanctions for Deviating From OPEC+ Oil Output Level

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the country's government not to apply sanctions for deviating the level of oil production from the one established under the OPEC + deal on the output cuts while the agreement is in force, according to a document published on the Kremlin's website.

"The Russian government should ensure that sanctions will not be applied for deviating oil production from indicators established in technological schemes for developing hydrocarbon fields for the duration of the agreement on limiting oil output by member states of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and states that are not members of the organization," the document said.

