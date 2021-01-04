UrduPoint.com
Putin Instructs Gov't To Consider Issuing Vaccination Certificates For Foreign Travel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

Putin Instructs Gov't to Consider Issuing Vaccination Certificates for Foreign Travel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to consider the issue of giving certificates to citizens vaccinated against coronavirus by January 20 to facilitate foreign travel, according to the list of presidential instructions published by the Kremlin on Monday.

"The Russian government [has been instructed] ... to consider issuing certificates to persons, who were vaccinated against the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) with the use of Russian vaccines, as well as the international recognition of these certificates in order to let citizens leave and enter Russia and cross the borders of foreign states," the statement said.

The government has to report on the issue by January 20 with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin being tasked to oversee this work.

On Saturday, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that people can receive vaccination certificates on the website of public services starting from January 1.

