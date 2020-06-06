(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday instructed the government to ensure the creation of Russian-made laboratory and scientific equipment for research in genetics, according to a document published on the Kremlin's website.

"To ensure the creation in Russia of domestic laboratory and scientific equipment that allows to conduct world-class research in the field of genetic technologies, as well as produce consumables for it," the document said, adding that the government is to reported on the project by February 1, 2021, and then annually.

In addition, the Russian president ordered that the government develop training courses and education programs in genetics for schools, as well as organize advanced training courses in this area for teachers.