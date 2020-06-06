UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Instructs Gov't To Ensure Creation Of Russian-Made Equipment For Genetic Research

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 01:13 PM

Putin Instructs Gov't to Ensure Creation of Russian-Made Equipment for Genetic Research

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday instructed the government to ensure the creation of Russian-made laboratory and scientific equipment for research in genetics, according to a document published on the Kremlin's website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday instructed the government to ensure the creation of Russian-made laboratory and scientific equipment for research in genetics, according to a document published on the Kremlin's website.

"To ensure the creation in Russia of domestic laboratory and scientific equipment that allows to conduct world-class research in the field of genetic technologies, as well as produce consumables for it," the document said, adding that the government is to reported on the project by February 1, 2021, and then annually.

In addition, the Russian president ordered that the government develop training courses and education programs in genetics for schools, as well as organize advanced training courses in this area for teachers.

Related Topics

Education Russia Vladimir Putin February Government

Recent Stories

Canada needs Immigrants despite Covid-19 situation

13 minutes ago

Durable Afghan peace, stability inevitable for reg ..

2 minutes ago

NAB court issues written order to summon Shehbaz S ..

27 minutes ago

Emirates reaffirms its green commitment on World E ..

32 minutes ago

Demolition of Hindu homes in Bahawalpur illegal, i ..

39 minutes ago

Brace Yourselves for the Live Broadcast Launch of ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.