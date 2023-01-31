Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an instruction on Tuesday to negotiate and sign an agreement with Belarus on the creation of combat training centers for joint military training

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an instruction on Tuesday to negotiate and sign an agreement with Belarus on the creation of combat training centers for joint military training.

The document was published on the Russian government's official legal information portal.

"(To) accept the proposal of the Russian government to sign an agreement between Russia and Belarus on the establishment and operation of combat training centers for joint training of military personnel of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus," the document read.

In addition, Putin instructed the Russian Defense Ministry, with the participation of the Foreign Ministry, to hold negotiations with Belarus and sign the said agreement after reaching an understanding, according to the document.