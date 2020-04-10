Putin Instructs Interior Ministry to Step Up Security at Companies Fighting COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Interior Ministry and the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) to take additional security measures at organizations involved in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and report on these measures, according to the list of instructions published on the Kremlin's website on Friday.

"The Russian Interior Ministry, together with Rosgvardia, is set to take additional measures to ensure law and order, as well as public safety in organizations and institutions involved in implementing measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and in the territories adjacent to them," the website read.

The ministry and the National Guard were also instructed to make sure that Russian citizens who return from coronavirus-affected countries comply with restrictions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The authorities are to report on these measures before April 15.