UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Instructs Interior Ministry To Step Up Security At Companies Fighting COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 01:10 PM

Putin Instructs Interior Ministry to Step Up Security at Companies Fighting COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Interior Ministry and the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) to take additional security measures at organizations involved in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and report on these measures, according to the list of instructions published on the Kremlin's website on Friday.

"The Russian Interior Ministry, together with Rosgvardia, is set to take additional measures to ensure law and order, as well as public safety in organizations and institutions involved in implementing measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and in the territories adjacent to them," the website read.

The ministry and the National Guard were also instructed to make sure that Russian citizens who return from coronavirus-affected countries comply with restrictions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The authorities are to report on these measures before April 15.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia Law And Order Vladimir Putin April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to visit Peshawar today

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

11 hours ago

SEHA opens 13 additional drive-through COVID-19 te ..

12 hours ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.