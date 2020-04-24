Putin Instructs Law Enforcement Agencies to Procure Vehicles Faster - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council instructed law enforcement agencies to quickly procure cars and other special vehicles, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council instructed law enforcement agencies to quickly procure cars and other special vehicles, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"You probably already noticed that today it was decided to accelerate the procurement of official and other specialized vehicles by law enforcement agencies, I mean defense, interior and emergencies ministries, and other agencies.

Therefore, I ask you to pay attention to this and conduct this work in an organized manner, on time and in the right amount. If you need any additional decisions this, I ask you to formulate these proposals. We will respond to this very quickly, immediately," Putin said.

At a meeting on the development of the automobile industry, the president said that the aforementioned agencies would purchase about 25,000 new cars this year. According to him, the decision has already been made.