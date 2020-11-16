Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian Defense Ministry to sign an agreement with Sudan on the creation of a logistics center for the Russian Navy there, according to a document published on the legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian Defense Ministry to sign an agreement with Sudan on the creation of a logistics center for the Russian Navy there, according to a document published on the legal information portal.

"To accept the proposal of the Russian government to sign an agreement between Russian Federation and the Republic of Sudan on the creation of a logistics center for the Russian Navy on the territory of the Republic of Sudan," the document says.