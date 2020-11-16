UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Instructs Military To Sign Agreement On Russian Navy's Logistics Center In Sudan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Putin Instructs Military to Sign Agreement on Russian Navy's Logistics Center in Sudan

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian Defense Ministry to sign an agreement with Sudan on the creation of a logistics center for the Russian Navy there, according to a document published on the legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian Defense Ministry to sign an agreement with Sudan on the creation of a logistics center for the Russian Navy there, according to a document published on the legal information portal.

"To accept the proposal of the Russian government to sign an agreement between Russian Federation and the Republic of Sudan on the creation of a logistics center for the Russian Navy on the territory of the Republic of Sudan," the document says.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Sudan Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Neymar absent as Uruguay test Brazil's perfect sta ..

1 minute ago

Austria chain store apologises for pre-lockdown sa ..

1 minute ago

Spain says Canaries will not be a 'new Lesbos'

1 minute ago

US Charges Ex-Harvard Fencing Coach in $1.5Mln Adm ..

1 minute ago

VIS assigns IR to RPL

7 minutes ago

Pak-Qatar General Takaful partners with HashMove f ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.