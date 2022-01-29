UrduPoint.com

Putin Instructs Russian Parliament To Consider Bill Clarifying Concept Of Torture

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin recommended that the country's parliament consider by July 1 a bill clarifying the concept of torture and increasing penalties for it, according to data published on the Kremlin website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin recommended that the country's parliament consider by July 1 a bill clarifying the concept of torture and increasing penalties for it, according to data published on the Kremlin website.

"To recommend that chambers of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation consider a draft federal law clarifying the concept of 'torture' in accordance with the Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (UN General Assembly resolution 39/46 of December 10, 1984) and establishing increased penalties for a criminal offense with the use of torture by representatives of the authorities," a statement said.

The Russian president also instructed the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice and the Federal Penitentiary Service to prepare by May 1 proposals for additional funds to expand a network of correctional centers in the country and create additional jobs for employment of those sentenced to forced labor.

