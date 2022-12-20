Putin Instructs Russian Security Services to Keep Crowded Places Under Constant Control

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the country's security services to keep under constant control crowded places, as well as strategic transport and energy infrastructure facilities.

"You have sufficient experience in anti-terror, so the work to prevent terrorist attacks must continue to be carried out systematically and progressively; crowded places, strategic facilities of transport and energy infrastructure must be under constant control," Putin said in his congratulation to state security agencies' employees on their professional holiday.

He said counterintelligence agencies, including military, must promptly suppress the actions of foreign intelligence services and identify spies and traitors.

Putin said security services must immediately respond to violent nationalism and calls for violence as these are a threat to society's unity.

The Russian president also called to intensify protection of information and the fight against financial crimes and corruption.