Putin Instructs To Consider Publication Of Non-Financial Reporting By Russian Companies

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government, Central Bank and Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) to examine whether to oblige large Russian companies to annual release public non-financial reporting, according to a document published by the Kremlin on Tuesday

"To the Government of the Russian Federation, jointly with the Bank of Russia and with the participation of the all-Russian public organization 'Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs:' to consider the issue of annual publication by large Russian companies of public non-financial statements, containing, among other things, information on their compliance with the principles of responsible business conduct, such as stable strategic development in the Russian Federation, care for employees and their families, support for social programs, implementation of projects related to environmental protection, strengthening of this country," the document said.

The deadline for the execution of the decree is set for June 1. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chairwoman of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina were appointed responsible for the project.

Non-financial reporting is often described as Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) information, which refers to the three main criteria of measuring the sustainability and social impact of a company.

