Putin Instructs To Increase Russia's Assistance To Greece To Respond To Wildfires- Kremlin

Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed to increase the number of people in the Russian response team sent to Greece to respond to wildfires after Athens made such a request, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"After the emergency appeal of the Greek government, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave instructions to increase the Russian group that is engaged in extinguishing fires in the central regions of the Greek republic," the Kremlin said.

