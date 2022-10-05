Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed on Wednesday to place the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) under the control of Russian institutions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed on Wednesday to place the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) under the control of Russian institutions.

"To the Government of the Russian Federation: a) to ensure the acceptance into Federal property of the facilities for the use of atomic energy of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and other property necessary for the implementation of its activities; b) to take measures aimed at creation of a federal state unitary enterprise "Zaporizhzhia NPP" in order to ensure the safety of the facilities for the use of atomic energy of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," the decree read.