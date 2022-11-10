UrduPoint.com

Putin Instructs To Standardize Provision Of Russian Military With Real Needs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and the defense ministry to standardize the provision of the Russian military with material resources in accordance with real needs by November 14, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"To the Government of the Russian Federation together with the Ministry of Defense of Russia... to bring the standards for the provision of the Russian military, other troops, military formations and bodies with material resources in accordance with the real needs arising during the special military operation, taking into account the intensity of use and wear of material resources. The deadline is November 14, 2022," the statement read.

