Putin Instructs to Study Deal Conclusion on Grain Corridor With China by October - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Cabinet and the Central Bank to study the conclusion of an intergovernmental agreement on the project "New Land Grain Corridor Russia-China" by October 1, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"To the Government of the Russian Federation in order to accelerate the pace of implementation of infrastructure projects in the cities of the Far East: to consider the conclusion of an intergovernmental agreement between the Russia and the People's Republic of China on the project 'New Land Grain Corridor Russia-China' in order to increase grain production in the territories of the Far Eastern, Ural and Siberian Federal districts, as well as the volume of its export to the market of the People's Republic of China," the document said.

The deadline for execution of the order is October 1, 2023.