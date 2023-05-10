UrduPoint.com

Putin Instructs To Study Deal Conclusion On Grain Corridor With China By October - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Putin Instructs to Study Deal Conclusion on Grain Corridor With China by October - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Cabinet and the Central Bank to study the conclusion of an intergovernmental agreement on the project "New Land Grain Corridor Russia-China" by October 1, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Cabinet and the Central Bank to study the conclusion of an intergovernmental agreement on the project "New Land Grain Corridor Russia-China" by October 1, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"To the Government of the Russian Federation in order to accelerate the pace of implementation of infrastructure projects in the cities of the Far East: to consider the conclusion of an intergovernmental agreement between the Russia and the People's Republic of China on the project 'New Land Grain Corridor Russia-China' in order to increase grain production in the territories of the Far Eastern, Ural and Siberian Federal districts, as well as the volume of its export to the market of the People's Republic of China," the document said.

The deadline for execution of the order is October 1, 2023.

Related Topics

Russia China Bank Vladimir Putin October Market Government Cabinet Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

NATO Admiral Says Conflict With Russia Can 'Presen ..

NATO Admiral Says Conflict With Russia Can 'Present Itself at Any Time'

8 minutes ago
 Iran, Saudi Arabia Envisaging Increasing Maritime ..

Iran, Saudi Arabia Envisaging Increasing Maritime Trade - Official

8 minutes ago
 Traders say; polarization harms democracy, society ..

Traders say; polarization harms democracy, society

8 minutes ago
 FIR lodged against PTI's ex Deputy Speaker, 14 oth ..

FIR lodged against PTI's ex Deputy Speaker, 14 others

8 minutes ago
 Iran's Revolutionary Guard Puts Airbase in Country ..

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Puts Airbase in Country's Southeast Into Operation - ..

8 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Announces Imminent Appoin ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Announces Imminent Appointment of Ambassador to Saudi A ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.