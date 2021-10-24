UrduPoint.com

Putin Invited Bennett To Visit St. Petersburg - Office Of Israeli Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 12:40 AM

Putin Invited Bennett to Visit St. Petersburg - Office of Israeli Prime Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin called Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett after their meeting in Sochi and invited him to visit St. Petersburg with his wife, the Prime Minister's office said on Saturday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin talked to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, thanked him for their good and in-depth meeting yesterday, and invited him and his wife to visit St. Petersburg. PM Bennett thanked President Putin for the meeting, and accepted the invitation," the office tweeted.

Bennett also thanked Putin for his hospitality and for the beneficial meeting "which will help strengthen bilateral ties," according to the official statement.

On Friday, Bennett arrived in Sochi on his first official visit as head of the Israeli government at the invitation of the Russian president. The visit was timed to the 30th anniversary of the restoration of full-fledged diplomatic relations between the countries, celebrated on October 18.

The two held an in-person meeting to discuss topics of common interest and pressing issues on the bilateral agenda.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Visit Wife Vladimir Putin Sochi St. Petersburg October Government

Recent Stories

Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassador ..

Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

6 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles MPA's death

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles MPA's death

7 minutes ago
 Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consul ..

Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consulate seminar

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airsp ..

Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airspace Agreement With US

1 hour ago
 Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison t ..

Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison treble

1 hour ago
 Assange's Extradition Incomprehensible After Revel ..

Assange's Extradition Incomprehensible After Revelations CIA Plotted to Kill Him ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.