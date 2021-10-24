Putin Invited Bennett to Visit St. Petersburg - Office of Israeli Prime Minister

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin called Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett after their meeting in Sochi and invited him to visit St. Petersburg with his wife, the Prime Minister's office said on Saturday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin talked to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, thanked him for their good and in-depth meeting yesterday, and invited him and his wife to visit St. Petersburg. PM Bennett thanked President Putin for the meeting, and accepted the invitation," the office tweeted.

Bennett also thanked Putin for his hospitality and for the beneficial meeting "which will help strengthen bilateral ties," according to the official statement.

On Friday, Bennett arrived in Sochi on his first official visit as head of the Israeli government at the invitation of the Russian president. The visit was timed to the 30th anniversary of the restoration of full-fledged diplomatic relations between the countries, celebrated on October 18.

The two held an in-person meeting to discuss topics of common interest and pressing issues on the bilateral agenda.