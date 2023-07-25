Putin Invited to China, Visit Planned in October - Kremlin Aide

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to China and plans to go there in October during the Belt and Road Initiative forum, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to China and plans to go there in October during the Belt and Road Initiative forum, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"It is known that we have received an invitation, and that we intend to go to China when the Belt and Road Initiative forum is held," Ushakov told reporters.