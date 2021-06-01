UrduPoint.com
Putin Invited To COP26 Climate Conference In Glasgow - Adviser

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to the UN Climate Change Conference, or COP26, that will take place in Glasgow, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, the special presidential representative on climate issues, told Sputnik

The conference is finally set to take place from November 1 to 12 after it was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will seek to speed up the implementation of the ground-breaking 2016 Paris Agreement that aims to reduce carbon emissions and promote green transition. In April, Putin took part in the climate summit organized by the United States.

"The president has already been invited. Whether or not he will go is, of course, up to him to decide.

At the very least, there will be a deputy prime minister, there definitely will be [delegates at] the ministerial level. This conference will be quite scandalous in its intensity. Glasgow will have the final stage of the approval of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. It will finally be either adopted or not," Edelgeriyev said.

Article 6 deals with climate cooperation through international carbon markets that would allow countries to trade emissions reductions, meaning that a country can purchase a right to pollute more from a country that has cut more emissions than it pledged. It has been proven to be one of the more controversial elements of the agreement and has been a subject of vigorous debates.

