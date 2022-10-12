UrduPoint.com

Putin Invited To G20 Summit, Format To Be Known Soon - Kremlin

Putin Invited to G20 Summit, Format to Be Known Soon - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to the G20 summit, as well as a number of other events in November, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday, adding that the format of Putin's participation in the G20 meeting will be known soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to the G20 summit, as well as a number of other events in November, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday, adding that the format of Putin's participation in the G20 meeting will be known soon.

"For some reason, we are only talking about the G20, but a large number of international forums are planned for November. I can remind you: November 11-13 East Asia summit, November 15-16 G20 summit, then November 18-19 APEC summit in Bangkok. And on November 23, the CSTO summit will take place in Yerevan. There are a lot of events, and Putin received an invitation to all these events," Ushakov told reporters.

When asked about the format of Putin's participation in the G20 summit, Ushakov said "we will see."

