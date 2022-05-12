UrduPoint.com

Putin Invited Turkmen Leader To Visit Russia, Invitation Accepted - Matviyenko

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 07:05 PM

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin extended an invitation to the head of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, to pay an official visit to Russia, the invitation was accepted, the dates will be agreed, Russian Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko told reporters on Thursday after a meeting with the president of Turkmenistan.

"I conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, he asked me to do this and confirmed the invitation to the President of Turkmenistan to pay an official visit to the Russian Federation. He accepted the invitation. The dates of the possible visit will be agreed through diplomatic channels," the Matviyenko said.

