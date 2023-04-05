Putin Invites African Countries to Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday invited representatives of all African countries to the Russia-Africa summit set to be held in St. Petersburg in July.

"We are preparing in the most serious way for this important event .

.. We will be glad to see the leaders of all African countries, as well as the heads of regional organizations, in St. Petersburg," Putin said at a ceremony of the presentation of credentials of new foreign ambassadors.