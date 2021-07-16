Putin Invites APEC Countries To Eastern Economic Forum In Vladivostok
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin invited APEC countries to the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
"We hope that representatives of the region's economies will take part in another forum held in Russia, the Eastern Economic Forum, scheduled for September 2-4 in Vladivostok," Putin said at the APEC summit via video conference.