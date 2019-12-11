UrduPoint.com
Putin Invites Argentine President Fernandez To Visit Russia - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:30 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, who assumed office on Tuesday, to visit Russia, and this visit will perhaps take place in 2020, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, told reporters.

Kosachev presented Russia at the inauguration ceremony of Fernandez in Buenos Aires.

"As for the meeting with President Fernandez, I, as a special representative of the Russian president, conveyed his personal congratulations, which had been previously stated in a written form, and expressed hope that it would be possible in the near future, perhaps next year, to organize an official visit of President Fernandez to Russia," Kosachev said.

According to the lawmaker, everything will depend on planning and arrangements via diplomatic channels.

"Mr. Fernandez gratefully accepted this invitation and asked to convey to the Russian president that he would do everything in his power to use this invitation," Kosachev noted.

The official added that he had also invited Argentine Vice President Christina Kirchner to visit Russia on behalf of Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko.

