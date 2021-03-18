UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Invites Biden To Live, Open Discussion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 09:53 PM

Putin Invites Biden to Live, Open Discussion

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to organize live discussion, which would be of interest to the peoples of Russia and the United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to organize live discussion, which would be of interest to the peoples of Russia and the United States.

"I just thought about this. Last time, the initiative for the phone conversation came from President Biden.

I want to invite President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do this actually live, as they say, online. Without any delay, but directly in an open, direct discussion. It seems to me that it would be interesting for the people of Russia, for the people of the United States, and for many other countries," Putin said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin United States From

Recent Stories

Putin on Biden: Not to Spar in Absentia, We Must C ..

3 minutes ago

US aviation body to inspect Boeing 787s amid produ ..

3 minutes ago

Ireland team to play England in Six Nations

3 minutes ago

Leader of Turkish Nationalist Party Voices Support ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanon PM-designate says new cabinet needed to st ..

6 minutes ago

DC reviews arrangements for celebrations of Pakist ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.