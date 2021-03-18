Putin Invites Biden to Live, Open Discussion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to organize live discussion, which would be of interest to the peoples of Russia and the United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to organize live discussion, which would be of interest to the peoples of Russia and the United States.

"I just thought about this. Last time, the initiative for the phone conversation came from President Biden.

I want to invite President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do this actually live, as they say, online. Without any delay, but directly in an open, direct discussion. It seems to me that it would be interesting for the people of Russia, for the people of the United States, and for many other countries," Putin said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.