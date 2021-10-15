Putin Invites CIS Leaders to Adopt Joint Statement on Cooperation on Migration

Russia invites the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries to adopt a joint statement on developing cooperation in the field of migration, which could focus on the legal framework and new digital platforms, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

"Russia has put forward an idea to adopt a joint statement by the CIS member states on developing the interaction in the field of migration following this meeting," Putin told CIS heads of state at an online session.

The statement would focus on stepping up the effort on harmonizing the legal framework on labor migration and developing digital platforms for facilitating employment, the Russian president specified.

Putin emphasized the importance of both economic and humanitarian aspects of the document.