UrduPoint.com

Putin Invites CIS Leaders To Adopt Joint Statement On Cooperation On Migration

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 03:14 PM

Putin Invites CIS Leaders to Adopt Joint Statement on Cooperation on Migration

Russia invites the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries to adopt a joint statement on developing cooperation in the field of migration, which could focus on the legal framework and new digital platforms, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Russia invites the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries to adopt a joint statement on developing cooperation in the field of migration, which could focus on the legal framework and new digital platforms, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Russia has put forward an idea to adopt a joint statement by the CIS member states on developing the interaction in the field of migration following this meeting," Putin told CIS heads of state at an online session.

The statement would focus on stepping up the effort on harmonizing the legal framework on labor migration and developing digital platforms for facilitating employment, the Russian president specified.

Putin emphasized the importance of both economic and humanitarian aspects of the document.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Employment

Recent Stories

HUAWEI NEXT-IMAGE Awards 2021: The world’s large ..

HUAWEI NEXT-IMAGE Awards 2021: The world’s largest smartphone photography cont ..

14 minutes ago
 Three Power Plants in Northern Kazakhstan Experien ..

Three Power Plants in Northern Kazakhstan Experience Unexpected Stoppages

28 seconds ago
 Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrati ..

Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebrations reach to peak in KP

31 seconds ago
 Italy's ITA takes to skies in ashes of Alitalia

Italy's ITA takes to skies in ashes of Alitalia

32 seconds ago
 37 shops sealed, five shopkeepers held

37 shops sealed, five shopkeepers held

34 seconds ago
 Seven dead in Afghanistan mosque blast

Seven dead in Afghanistan mosque blast

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.