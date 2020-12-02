UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Invites First Deputy Chair Of Military-Industrial Commission Kulikov To Head Rusnano

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:07 PM

Putin Invites First Deputy Chair of Military-Industrial Commission Kulikov to Head Rusnano

Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video format met with the first deputy chairman of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission, Sergey Kulikov, and invited him to head Rusnano

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video format met with the first deputy chairman of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission, Sergey Kulikov, and invited him to head Rusnano.

"Sergei Aleksandrovich, good afternoon. You know that you are invited to head one of our largest development institutions, Rusnano. This is, without any exaggeration, one of the key development areas not only for Russia, but for the entire global economy," Putin said during the meeting.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced earlier that the government would optimize development institutions.

In particular, a large investment block will be formed on the basis of VEB with the transfer of SME Corporation, the Russian Export Center, EXIAR, Rusnano and four funds, including the Skolkovo Fund, the Fund for Assisting the Development of Small Forms of Enterprises in Scientific-Technical Sphere, the Fund for Infrastructure and Educational Programs and the Industrial Development Fund, under its management.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Government

Recent Stories

Ajman DED launches &#039;The Best&#039; competitio ..

1 hour ago

ASI escorting anti-polio workers shot dead in Bann ..

2 minutes ago

New gas pipeline to be laid down with cost of Rs 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Moldova's President-Elect Sandu Says Incumbent Dod ..

2 minutes ago

Urs celebrations of Baba Mauj Darya, Baba Shah Chi ..

2 minutes ago

Pivac makes nine changes for Wales v Italy clash

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.