Putin Invites First Deputy Chair of Military-Industrial Commission Kulikov to Head Rusnano

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video format met with the first deputy chairman of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission, Sergey Kulikov, and invited him to head Rusnano.

"Sergei Aleksandrovich, good afternoon. You know that you are invited to head one of our largest development institutions, Rusnano. This is, without any exaggeration, one of the key development areas not only for Russia, but for the entire global economy," Putin said during the meeting.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced earlier that the government would optimize development institutions.

In particular, a large investment block will be formed on the basis of VEB with the transfer of SME Corporation, the Russian Export Center, EXIAR, Rusnano and four funds, including the Skolkovo Fund, the Fund for Assisting the Development of Small Forms of Enterprises in Scientific-Technical Sphere, the Fund for Infrastructure and Educational Programs and the Industrial Development Fund, under its management.