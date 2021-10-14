Putin Invites Foreign Partners To Implement Northern Sea Route Projects
Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday invited foreign partners to actively participate in implementing Northern Sea Route routes.
"We invite all interested partners, including our Chinese friends, to actively use the opportunities of the Northern Sea Route to increase trade operations with Europe," Putin told the UN Global Conference on Sustainable Transport.