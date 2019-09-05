UrduPoint.com
Putin Invites G7 States To Russia For Next Summit If They Want Moscow's Return To Group

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 03:38 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday invited G7 countries to attend the next summit in Russia if the group wanted Moscow's return to the group.

"At the time, the next G8 summit was due to take place in Russia. We are open.

If our partners want to come to us, we will be happy. We did not postpone it [the summit], but our partners did so," Putin said during a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

