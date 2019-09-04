UrduPoint.com
Putin Invites Indian Prime Minister Modi To Attend Victory Day Parade In Moscow In 2020

Putin Invites Indian Prime Minister Modi to Attend Victory Day Parade in Moscow in 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Victory Day celebrations in May 2020 in Moscow

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Victory Day celebrations in May 2020 in Moscow,

"And of course, we are waiting for your visit, dear prime minister.

We will meet in Brazil at the BRICS summit, and we also expect to see you next May at celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II, victory over Nazism," Putin told Modi on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the EEF, which Russia's Vladivostok is hosting from September 4-6.

