Putin Invites Kazakhstan's Tokayev To St. Petersburg Economic Forum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Putin Invites Kazakhstan's Tokayev to St. Petersburg Economic Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday invited his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to St.Petersburg International Economic Forum in June.

"During our talks, I invited the president of Kazakhstan to participate in St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum in June as a guest," Putin told a press conference in Moscow.

Putin met with Tokyaev in person for the first time since they spoke on the sidelines of an informal summit of former Soviet states in St.Petersburg last December. Putin said he hoped that the Kazakh leader would accept the invitation and extended it to Kazakh politicians and business people.

