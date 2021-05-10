UrduPoint.com
Putin Invites Kyrgyz President To Visit Russia, Bishkek Accepts Invitation - Kremlin

Mon 10th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

Putin Invites Kyrgyz President to Visit Russia, Bishkek Accepts Invitation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and invited him to pay a working visit to Russia, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Vladimir Putin has invited Sadyr Japarov to pay a working visit to Russia. The invitation was accepted," the statement said.

Putin also reaffirmed Russia's commitment to further support the stabilization of the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in light of the recently erupted armed conflict there.

"Taking into account the recent talks in Moscow with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, Vladimir Putin expressed support for the agreements reached between Bishkek and Dushanbe on resolving the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border area by political and diplomatic means," the press service said.

Violence flared on the border between the two former Soviet republics over border demarcation on April 29. The ensuing battle left dozens of people dead and injured on both sides before a truce was declared later that day. Armed clashes resumed the next day, but the two countries soon agreed to cease combat and pull troops and military hardware away from the border. The Tajik troops were completely withdrawn from the Kyrgyz territory on May 1.

