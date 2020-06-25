UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Invites Lukashenko To Opening Of Rzhev Monument To Soviet Soldiers On June 30 - TV

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Putin Invites Lukashenko to Opening of Rzhev Monument to Soviet Soldiers on June 30 - TV

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, to attend the opening of a monument to Soviet soldiers who fought in the fierce Battles of Rzhev between 1942 and 1943 in World War II next week, state Belarusian media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Belarus 1 channel, the event will take place on June 30. The Belarusian leader has reportedly yet to decide whether he will come to the Tver Region in northwestern Russia for the ceremony, as he has very tight schedule in light of the upcoming presidential election in August.

The Union State of Russia and Belarus was one of initiators of creating such a monument.

Related Topics

Election Russia Rzhev Vladimir Putin Tver Belarus June August World War Media Event

Recent Stories

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

52 minutes ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

2 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

3 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.