Putin Invites Lukashenko to Opening of Rzhev Monument to Soviet Soldiers on June 30 - TV

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, to attend the opening of a monument to Soviet soldiers who fought in the fierce Battles of Rzhev between 1942 and 1943 in World War II next week, state Belarusian media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Belarus 1 channel, the event will take place on June 30. The Belarusian leader has reportedly yet to decide whether he will come to the Tver Region in northwestern Russia for the ceremony, as he has very tight schedule in light of the upcoming presidential election in August.

The Union State of Russia and Belarus was one of initiators of creating such a monument.