Putin Invites Macron To Visit Russia
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to visit Russia.
The two leaders had a conversation in a video conference mode.
"I want to once again confirm my invitation to the President of France, you, dear Emmanuel, to visit Russia with a full-fledged visit," Putin said.