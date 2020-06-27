UrduPoint.com
Putin Invites Macron To Visit Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:39 AM

Putin Invites Macron to Visit Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to visit Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to visit Russia.

The two leaders had a conversation in a video conference mode.

"I want to once again confirm my invitation to the President of France, you, dear Emmanuel, to visit Russia with a full-fledged visit," Putin said.

