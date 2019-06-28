Putin Invites Macron to Visit Russia in 2020 for Celebration of WW2 Victory Anniversary

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to visit Russia for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World War II

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to visit Russia for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World War II.

"Thank you for inviting me to the Paris Peace Forum and I will try to attend.

For my part, I would like to invite you to take part in the events marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in the World War II," Putin said at the meeting with Macron on the sidelines of the G20 forum.

The Russian president stressed that France was one of the most important foreign partners for Russia.

"At the working lunch just now, we discussed actively some international issues that are of particular interest to both our countries. And now we can discuss all of these issues at length in a quieter setting," Putin said.

Macron greeted Putin with a "hello" in Russian.