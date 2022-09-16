Putin Invites Modi to Visit Russia

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Russia.

"I would like to take this opportunity to invite you to visit Russia," Putin said during a meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit, adding that the countries should intensify the process of visa-free travel.

Meanwhile, Modi called for finding solutions to issues with global food and fuel security.